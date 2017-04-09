April 9, 2017
LEADING FROM TURTLE BAY:
Trump administration gives mixed messages about its goals in Syria (Laura King, 4/09/17, LA Times)
Providing Republican continuity.The Trump administration gave mixed messages about its goals in Syria on Sunday, with top officials stressing different priorities in the wake of a U.S. airstrike that marked a deepening involvement in the country's bitter conflict.Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the departure of Syrian President Bashar Assad is a U.S. priority, just as it was under the Obama administration, and that peace in Syria was probably impossible while he remained in power.
