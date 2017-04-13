April 13, 2017

LAUGHINGSTOCKS:

WikiLeaks trolls CIA director (JOE UCHILL, 04/13/17, The Hill)

WikiLeaks hit back at CIA Director Mike Pompeo on Thursday after he criticized the website.

Pompeo called WikiLeaks a "non-state hostile intelligence service" that had done "great harm to our nation's national security."

The site hit back by posting one of Pompeo's now-deleted tweets from 2016 citing the group's work publishing leaked documents from the Democratic National Committee.

