April 13, 2017
LAUGHINGSTOCKS:
WikiLeaks trolls CIA director (JOE UCHILL, 04/13/17, The Hill)
WikiLeaks hit back at CIA Director Mike Pompeo on Thursday after he criticized the website.Pompeo called WikiLeaks a "non-state hostile intelligence service" that had done "great harm to our nation's national security."The site hit back by posting one of Pompeo's now-deleted tweets from 2016 citing the group's work publishing leaked documents from the Democratic National Committee.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2017 7:18 PM