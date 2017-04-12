LAUGHINGSTOCKINGS:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway unintentionally had the crowd cracking up during her interview Wednesday with journalist Michael Wolff at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. Conway, who defended demonstrably false claims about President Trump's inauguration crowd size as "alternative facts" during a television interview, aired her grievances Wednesday about the dishonesty she claimed runs rampant in the media. "You can turn on the TV -- more than you can read in the paper because I assume editors are still doing their jobs in most places -- and people literally say things that just aren't true," Conway said. When the audience laughed out loud, Conway responded with a smile and a nod.