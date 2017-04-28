April 28, 2017
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Exclusive: Trump says he thought being president would be easier than his old life (Stephen J. Adler, Jeff Mason and Steve Holland, 4/28/17, Reuters)
He misses driving, feels as if he is in a cocoon, and is surprised how hard his new job is.President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House."I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump told Reuters in an interview. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."
