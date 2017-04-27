LAUGHINGSTOCK:

"What was discussed, I already knew," Corker said, according to BuzzFeed. "I'm not certain I would have had the briefing today, but I do appreciate -- you know, they've got a great team that they put together."





"It's not like we learned some earth-shaking thing that's going to happen tomorrow," Corker added, according to NBC's Frank Thorp.





Another Republican Senator told The Washington Post's congressional reporter Ed O'Keefe that the White House did not offer "even straight answers on what the policy is regarding North Korea and its testing of ICBMs [intercontinental ballistic missiles]." [...]





A Democratic Senator told The New York Times' Jonathan Martin, meanwhile, that President Trump briefly appeared at the briefing, and did his "ridiculous adjective bit."



