April 11, 2017
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
The White House had to be reminded on Twitter to order eggs for the Easter Egg Roll (Becca Stanek, 4/11/17, The Week)
While the event is still on for Monday, The New York Times reported Tuesday that it will be far smaller and less extravagant than it's been in years past.The White House was so late on announcing the roll that it nearly missed the manufacturing deadline for the commemorative eggs, prompting the company that supplies the eggs to send a reminder to Trump and the first lady via Twitter...
