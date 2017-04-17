KEEP THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT; DEPORT THE NATIVE:

First Lady Melania Trump appeared to remind President Trump to place his hand over his heart during the National Anthem at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.





The first lady and Barron, the youngest Trump son, both placed their hands over their heart as the Marine Corps Band began playing, while President Trump stood next to them.





After a quick glance, Melania bumped the president's arm, seemingly reminding him to raise his hand, which he then did.