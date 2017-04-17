JUST CHANGE THE NAME TO OBAMAMART:

: No institution or agency has done more to help the poor than Walmart. (John Tierney, April 16, 2017, City Journal)





If budget-cutters in Washington decided to eliminate food-stamp benefits to New Yorkers, the city's politicians would be denouncing the cruelty of the "Republican war on the poor." Yet Mayor Bill De Blasio and the city council are already inflicting the same sort of pain on low-income New Yorkers by denying them access to one of the nation's most effective anti-poverty programs: Walmart.





When he was mayor, Michael Bloomberg supported Walmart's efforts to open a store in New York, but the company faced unremitting resistance from unions and elected officials, and it gave up the fight once de Blasio moved into Gracie Mansion. "I have been adamant that I don't think Walmart--the company, the stores--belong in New York City," de Blasio said.



