April 27, 2017

JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:

Trump's tax plan that wasn't (James Pethokoukis, April 27, 2017, The Week)

What Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economic adviser Gary Cohn presented Wednesday was really more of a synopsis of a summary of a sketch of some old campaign ideas, with a few (far too few) numbers thrown in.

All in all, the "2017 Tax Reform for Economic Growth and American Jobs Act" might have been an okay campaign document in the summer of 2015, but falls far short of a serious proposal now that Trump is sitting in the Oval Office. 

Policy is hard work.
Posted by at April 27, 2017 7:47 AM

  

« HAMSTRING BY THE CONSTITUTION, CONGRESS AND THE COURT: | Main | THANKS, UR! »