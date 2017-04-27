April 27, 2017
JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:
Trump's tax plan that wasn't (James Pethokoukis, April 27, 2017, The Week)
Policy is hard work.What Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economic adviser Gary Cohn presented Wednesday was really more of a synopsis of a summary of a sketch of some old campaign ideas, with a few (far too few) numbers thrown in.All in all, the "2017 Tax Reform for Economic Growth and American Jobs Act" might have been an okay campaign document in the summer of 2015, but falls far short of a serious proposal now that Trump is sitting in the Oval Office.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 27, 2017 7:47 AM