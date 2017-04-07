April 7, 2017
IT'S A SIMPLE LAW ENFORCEMENT MATTER:
Nikki Haley Says U.S. May 'Take Our Own Action' on Syrian Chemical Attack (SOMINI SENGUPTA and RICK GLADSTONE, APRIL 5, 2017, NY Times)
"Time and time again, Russia uses the same false narrative to deflect attention from their allies in Damascus," Ms. Haley said. "How many more children have to die before Russia cares?"She closed her remarks with an ominous warning. "When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," she said.
Just bring in W to deliver the same message he did before replacing the other Ba'athist regime (George W. Bush, 12 September 2002, United Nations):
The United Nations was born in the hope that survived a world war, the hope of a world moving toward justice, escaping old patterns of conflict and fear.The founding members resolved that the peace of the world must never again be destroyed by the will and wickedness of any man.We created a United Nations security council so that, unlike the League of Nations, our deliberations would be more than talk, our resolutions would be more than wishes.After generations of deceitful dictators and broken treaties and squandered lives, we've dedicated ourselves to standards of human dignity shared by all and to a system of security defended by all.Today, these standards and this security are challenged. [...]Above all, our principles and our security are challenged today by outlaw groups and regimes that accept no law of morality and have no limit to their violent ambitions. [...]Will the United Nations serve the purpose of its founding or will it be irrelevant?The United States helped found the United Nations. We want the United Nations to be effective and respectful and successful.We want the resolutions of the world's most important multilateral body to be enforced. And right now those resolutions are being unilaterally subverted by the [Syrian] regime. [...]My nation will work with the UN security council to meet our common challenge. If [Syria]'s regime defies us again, the world must move deliberately, decisively to hold Iraq to account.We will work with the UN security council for the necessary resolutions.But the purposes of the United States should not be doubted.The security council resolutions will be enforced, the just demands of peace and security will be met or action will be unavoidable and a regime that has lost its legitimacy will also lose its power.Events can turn in one of two ways. If we fail to act in the face of danger, the people of [Syria] will continue to live in brutal submission.The regime will have new power to bully and dominate and conquer its neighbours, condemning the Middle East to more years of bloodshed and fear.The regime will remain unstable - the region will remain unstable, with little hope of freedom and isolated from the progress of our times. [....]
If we meet our responsibilities, if we overcome this danger, we can arrive at a very different future. The people of [Syria] can shake off their captivity.They can one day join a democratic Afghanistan and a democratic Palestine, inspiring reforms throughout the Muslim world.These nations can show by their example that honest government and respect for women and the great Islamic tradition of learning can triumph in the Middle East and beyond. And we will show that the promise of the United Nations can be fulfilled in our time.Neither of these outcomes is certain. Both have been set before us. We must choose between a world of fear and a world of progress. We cannot stand by and do nothing while dangers gather.We must stand up for our security and for the permanent rights and the hopes of mankind.By heritage and by choice, the United States of America will make that stand. And, delegates to the United Nations, you have the power to make that stand, as well.Thank you very much.
