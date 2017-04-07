IT'S A SIMPLE LAW ENFORCEMENT MATTER:

She closed her remarks with an ominous warning. "When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," she said.

"Time and time again, Russia uses the same false narrative to deflect attention from their allies in Damascus," Ms. Haley said. "How many more children have to die before Russia cares?"

The United Nations was born in the hope that survived a world war, the hope of a world moving toward justice, escaping old patterns of conflict and fear.





The founding members resolved that the peace of the world must never again be destroyed by the will and wickedness of any man.





We created a United Nations security council so that, unlike the League of Nations, our deliberations would be more than talk, our resolutions would be more than wishes.





After generations of deceitful dictators and broken treaties and squandered lives, we've dedicated ourselves to standards of human dignity shared by all and to a system of security defended by all.





Today, these standards and this security are challenged. [...]





Above all, our principles and our security are challenged today by outlaw groups and regimes that accept no law of morality and have no limit to their violent ambitions. [...]





Will the United Nations serve the purpose of its founding or will it be irrelevant?





The United States helped found the United Nations. We want the United Nations to be effective and respectful and successful.





We want the resolutions of the world's most important multilateral body to be enforced. And right now those resolutions are being unilaterally subverted by the [Syrian] regime. [...]





My nation will work with the UN security council to meet our common challenge. If [Syria]'s regime defies us again, the world must move deliberately, decisively to hold Iraq to account.





We will work with the UN security council for the necessary resolutions.





But the purposes of the United States should not be doubted.





The security council resolutions will be enforced, the just demands of peace and security will be met or action will be unavoidable and a regime that has lost its legitimacy will also lose its power.





Events can turn in one of two ways. If we fail to act in the face of danger, the people of [Syria] will continue to live in brutal submission.





The regime will have new power to bully and dominate and conquer its neighbours, condemning the Middle East to more years of bloodshed and fear.



