IT'S A COMEDY, NOT A TRAGEDY:

The problem is that Trump has now changed and many of his critics refuse to recognize the change. He's not gotten brighter or humbler, but he's gotten smaller and more conventional. Many of his critics still react to him every single day at Outrage Level 11, but the Trump threat is at Level 3 or 4.





These days a lot of the criticism seems over the top and credibility destroying. The "resistance movement" still reacts as if atavistic fascism were just at the door, when the real danger is everyday ineptitude. These critics hyperventilate at every whiff of scandal in a way that only arouses skepticism.





If you are losing a gravitas battle to Donald Trump, you are really in trouble. [...]





Don't get me wrong. I wish we had a president who had actual convictions and knowledge, and who was interested in delivering real good to real Americans. But it's hard to maintain outrage at a man who is a political pond skater -- one of those little creatures that flit across the surface, sort of fascinating to watch, but have little effect as they go.