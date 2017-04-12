IT WOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO CRUSH THE nATIONALISTS...:

The Times story goes on:





Mr. Bannon has also been at odds with Gary Cohn, the president's national-economics adviser. Mr. Cohn is close with Mr. Kushner, who has said privately that he fears that Mr. Bannon plays to the president's worst impulses, according to people with direct knowledge of such discussions.





Moreover, Mr. Bannon's Svengali-style reputation has chafed on a president who sees himself as the West Wing's only leading man. Several associates said the president had quietly expressed annoyance over the credit Mr. Bannon had received for setting the agenda--and Mr. Trump was not pleased by the "President Bannon" puppet-master theme promoted by magazines, late-night talk shows and Twitter.





For students of White House infighting, dynastic regimes, and Trump's mental makeup, there is enough material in those two paragraphs to support several interpretations of what's happening. One is that the Crown Prince, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has had enough of Bannon's right-wing-revolutionary shtick; while Cohn, the former president of Goldman Sachs, never had much sympathy for it to begin with. And Papa Don has never have gotten over the February 13th cover of Time magazine, which featured a close-up shot of Bannon and the headline "The Great Manipulator."





Other readings could be offered, of course, and some of them may be more accurate. But the real import of Bannon's departure from the N.S.C. goes beyond personalities and palace intrigue. It confirms a trend we've seen developing for weeks now: the Trump Administration's globalists, such as Kushner and Cohn, are growing in influence, while the nationalists--led by Bannon--are on the defensive.