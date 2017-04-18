IT HAS TO BE SUSAN RICE'S FAULT...:





"The State Department has security professionals who are up to the job, but we do need all hands on deck given the many evolving threats we face," said Rep. Ed Royce of California, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. "I hope a nominee for assistant secretary will be put forward soon."





Royce's Democratic counterpart on the Foreign Affairs panel, Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, said Trump's failure to nominate an assistant secretary of state for diplomatic security shows the Republican focus on Benghazi was "a bunch of political cheap talk" designed to tarnish Clinton's reputation.