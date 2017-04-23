INTO THIN AIR:

With any new president, there's a learning curve. But for President Trump, it's been steeper than others.





"Mount Everest" is how Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia, described it ahead of Trump's 100th day in office, which is coming up Saturday, April 29. "It's as steep as they come and ice-covered, and he didn't bring very many knowledgeable Sherpas with him." [...]