April 15, 2017
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
Wireless price wars are cutting your phone bills (Jeffry Bartash, Apr 14, 2017, Business Insider)
Americans love their cell phones, but they also love unlimited plans that cost less. And that's putting more pressure on carriers to cut prices.The government on Friday reported that wireless phone prices sank a record 7% in March, marking the ninth month in a row in which mobile costs declined. The last time that happened was in 1999-2000.Over the past year, the cost of wireless phone service has tumbled 11.4%.
