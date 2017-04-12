INCLUDING "AND" AND "THE":

HARWOOD: He over and over went to West Virginia, went to rural parts of Kentucky and Ohio, said, "I'm going to take care of you guys." He didn't say, "I'm going to get rid of the Appalachian Regional Commission."





MULVANEY: Yeah, and my guess is he probably didn't know what the Appalachian Regional Commission did. [...]









HARWOOD: And what about the goal of eliminating the debt, which President Trump at one point said he would do at the end of his second term?





MULVANEY: It's fairly safe to assume that was hyperbole.