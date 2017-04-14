IF YOU BUDGET IT THEY WILL USE IT:

"The Moab is just a shock wave," says [Mark Cancian, Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies]. A shock wave so big that it would cover 150 meters.





Generating a wave that big requires a bomb that's proportionally massive. It weighs over 11 tons, and has to be hauled by a cargo plane, and dropped directly above its target, though it has GPS guidance like a Jdam. It drops from the cargo plane using a parachute, and explodes just before impact. Odd-looking fins ring its tail, which help it hit its target and also slow the bomb down as it falls. This is to buy people in the plane enough time to get away.





"If it blows up too quickly, it'll take the aircraft down with it," says Cancian.





The Moab has been a known part of the US arsenal--and was even at one point suggested as a solution to the Gulf oil spill--but its nearly two-decade dormancy to this point has a surprisingly straightforward explanation.





"It's a particular type of bomb best for a particular type of target. So you need that match," says military expert and author Peter Singer. From what the government has revealed about today's mission, Singer says that match fit.