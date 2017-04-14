April 14, 2017
IF YOU BUDGET IT THEY WILL USE IT:
THAT 'MOTHER OF ALL BOMBS' WAS JUST WAITING FOR THE RIGHT TARGET (EMILY DREYFUSS, 04.13.17, Wired)
"The Moab is just a shock wave," says [Mark Cancian, Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies]. A shock wave so big that it would cover 150 meters.Generating a wave that big requires a bomb that's proportionally massive. It weighs over 11 tons, and has to be hauled by a cargo plane, and dropped directly above its target, though it has GPS guidance like a Jdam. It drops from the cargo plane using a parachute, and explodes just before impact. Odd-looking fins ring its tail, which help it hit its target and also slow the bomb down as it falls. This is to buy people in the plane enough time to get away."If it blows up too quickly, it'll take the aircraft down with it," says Cancian.The Moab has been a known part of the US arsenal--and was even at one point suggested as a solution to the Gulf oil spill--but its nearly two-decade dormancy to this point has a surprisingly straightforward explanation."It's a particular type of bomb best for a particular type of target. So you need that match," says military expert and author Peter Singer. From what the government has revealed about today's mission, Singer says that match fit.
Jdams won't work to get into deep tunnels, because the fragmentary material they shoot out stops at the first twist the tunnel takes. To avoid them, combatants just need to go deeper into the tunnel. Bombs designed specifically to penetrate underground pose similar problems. Though effective when targeting individual below-ground targets, they struggle with crippling long, winding networks. That's where a massive concussive bomb has the advantage: Its blast can turn corners, and push all the way to the furthest reaches of a cave."We made Moab for this kind of target," says Cancian. "My guess is that we just didn't know where these tunnels were before."Deploying the Moab in nearly any other situation also presents some insurmountable drawbacks. Its sheer size means only certain aircraft can deploy it. Plus its large blast range makes it inefficient for targeted mission. But by far the biggest impediment to using it more often is the risk to civilian life."These caves I'm assuming are out in the mountains, in a very uninhabited spot, so you're not as worried about civilians. But to drop something like this in Mosul, you'd level half the city," says Cancian. That kind of fallout likely explains why the Moab sat out the heaviest fighting of the Iraq war.
