April 27, 2017
IF ONLY WE HAD BORDER CONTROLS....:
The Hungarian Rise And Fall Of Sebastian Gorka : Before Sebastian Gorka was an adviser to President Donald Trump, he was a man with a dream to rise to the top of Hungarian politics. It didn't quite work out. (Mitch Prothero, 4/26/17, BuzzFeed News)
Sebastian Gorka -- national security aide and all-round Donald Trump attack dog -- failed his way upwards to the White House, having been denied security clearance to work in the Hungarian parliament, defeated in a local mayoral race in the 2000s, and widely dismissed as an opportunist.Gorka, a deputy assistant to the president who focuses on counterterrorism, was denied security clearance in 2002 to serve on a committee investigating the then-Hungarian prime minister's past as a communist secret police official during Soviet times. That denial, local security officials and politicians told BuzzFeed News, effectively ended his career as a national security expert in Hungary.Washington's standards may be lower than Budapest's.
