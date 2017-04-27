IF ONLY WE HAD BORDER CONTROLS....:

Sebastian Gorka -- national security aide and all-round Donald Trump attack dog -- failed his way upwards to the White House, having been denied security clearance to work in the Hungarian parliament, defeated in a local mayoral race in the 2000s, and widely dismissed as an opportunist.





Gorka, a deputy assistant to the president who focuses on counterterrorism, was denied security clearance in 2002 to serve on a committee investigating the then-Hungarian prime minister's past as a communist secret police official during Soviet times. That denial, local security officials and politicians told BuzzFeed News, effectively ended his career as a national security expert in Hungary.





Washington's standards may be lower than Budapest's.