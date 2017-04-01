HE'S NOT A CHRISTIAN:

No one has been named to direct the Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, which since 2001 has linked government with a broad range of religious groups.





A link to the office's webpage reads "Thank you for your interest in this subject. Stay tuned as we continue to update WhiteHouse.gov."





"I don't know what the Trump administration's plans are in this area," said Melissa Rogers, who directed the office under the Obama administration from 2013 until Inauguration Day 2017.





The office has enjoyed the support not only of conservatives, but also many religious progressives like Rogers who believe faith-based charities are well-positioned to help the needy, and some get government contracts to do so with taxpayer funds.