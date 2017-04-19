HE COULD HARDLY GET MORE UNPOPULAR IN SUCH A SAFE DISTRICT:

Democrats invested over $8.3 million and thousands of volunteer hours in the Georgia special election but only received a 1.3 percent gain over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 46.8 percent in November 2016. [...]





Trump earned the lowest percentage of votes compared to any other Republican presidential candidate in recent history with 48.3 percent. Former candidates Mitt Romney earned 61 percent and John McCain earned 59 percent in the district.