April 4, 2017
HALEY V. PENCE IN 2020:
Syrian people do not want Assad in power, US envoy tells UN (AFP, April 4, 2017)
The United States believes the Syrian people do not want President Bashar Assad to remain in power and does not accept that he could stand in elections, Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday.Haley told a news conference that Assad is a "war criminal," "a hindrance to peace for a long time" and that his treatment of Syrians was "disgusting."
