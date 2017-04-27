April 27, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Ten Iranian Guards At Border With Pakistan Reported Killed By Sunni Militants (Radio Liberty, April 27, 2017)
Ten Iranian border guards were killed by Sunni militants in a cross-border attack on the frontier with Pakistan on April 26, Iranian media reported.The militant group called Jaish al Adl, or the Army of Justice, has claimed responsibility for the attack in Sistan-Baluchestan province, reports said.Iranian police said the guards were killed by long-range guns and "the Pakistani government bears the ultimate responsibility for the attack."
