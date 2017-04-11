April 11, 2017
GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOPHICATION:
The link between English and economics (Christopher McCormick, 11 Apr 2017, World Economic Forum)
Research shows a direct correlation between the English skills of a population and the economic performance of the country. Indicators like gross national income (GNI) and GDP go up. In our latest edition of the EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), the largest ranking of English skills by country, we found that in almost every one of the 60 countries and territories surveyed, a rise in English proficiency was connected with a rise in per capita income.
