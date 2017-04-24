GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:

In The Fall of Language in the Age of English, Minae Mizumura offers a harsh judgment on the state of Japanese literature. "Representative works of today's Japanese literature," she writes, "often read like rehashes of American literature--ignoring not only the Japanese literary heritage but, more critically, the glaring fact that Japanese society and American society differ. One hundred years from now, readers of those works will have no idea what it was like to live in the current Heisei period (starting in 1989) of Japan." Like many other critics, Mizumura sees Americanization as a synonym for deracination, commodification, and dumbing-down: "Works of contemporary fiction tend to resemble global cultural goods, which, like Hollywood blockbuster films, do not require language--or translation--in the truest sense of the word."