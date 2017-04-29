GIVEN THE UNIVERSAL IGNORANCE OF THE NFL ROOM...:

The Cleveland Browns' analytically minded front office has asked a lot of the team's fans and ownership. After a trying 2016 and an anxiety-filled draft offseason, that patience appears to have paid off in the form of a celebrated free-agent haul and talented draft class that could become the nucleus of a future title contender. Yes, you read that right.





The "trust the process" mantra proffered by rebuilding teams can frustrate fans, especially the long-suffering supporters of the Browns. The franchise has rebooted its staff more frequently than other in recent years, employing six different general managers and head coaches since 2008. Accordingly, Cleveland's decision to reorganize its front office around Sashi Brown and former baseball executive Paul DePodesta last offseason tested an already broken trust.





In the time since those changes, the Browns produced little on the field. They looked destined for much of last season to become just the second team ever to finish with an 0-16 record. When they did win late in the season, it all but eliminated their shot at the No. 1 overall pick. The San Francisco 49ers bailed out Cleveland with an inexplicable December victory of their own, but it did little to dispel the fans' concerns.





However, in the past few days, the Browns have gone a long way toward changing their narrative.