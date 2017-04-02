FROM OUR FRIENDS AT OOTP:

Out of the Park Baseball 18, an Official Licensee of MLB.com, MLBPA, and MiLB.com,

Now Available Worldwide

Follow-up to Metacritic's 2016 PC Game of the Year features a new Challenge Mode, Online Profiles and Leaderboards, real 2017 major and minor league rosters, historic Negro League teams, improved 3D mode, new tournaments, and much more

Out of the Park Developments, an official licensee of MLB.com, the MLBPA, and MiLB.com, today announced that Out of the Park Baseball 18 is now available worldwide. The follow-up to the acclaimed Metacritic 2016 PC Game of the Year includes several exciting new features and a treasure trove of deep improvements to its award-winning gameplay.

Out of the Park Baseball 18 sells for $39.99 and is available on Steam and through the company's website at these links:

http://store.steampowered.com/ app/465650/

http://www.ootpdevelopments. com/out-of-the-park-baseball/

For the first time, Out of the Park Baseball 18 introduces an all-new Challenge Mode. This allows series newcomers to enjoy a powerful way to learn the intricacies of this deep strategy title, while driving community engagement for all users via the creation of online profiles to share accomplishments on new leaderboards. The Challenge Mode is just the beginning of an all-new, long-term expansion of OOTP's online platform -- more will be unveiled during the course of the 2017 baseball season.

Out of the Park Baseball 18 also includes:

2017 roster sets with all Opening Day MLB rosters, as well as the complete minor league system from Triple-A down to rookie leagues and the Arizona Fall League. All major league (and over a thousand minor league) player ratings are based on the popular ZiPS player projection system. The 8 international leagues, as well as independent minor leagues in the US, also return this year with accurate rosters.

Historical Negro League clubs, thanks to a partnership with OOTP's acclaimed historical database experts and Seamheads.com. This feature allows baseball fans to explore the rich history of a bygone era, create compelling what-if scenarios, pit major league clubs against their Negro League counterparts, and much more.

Improvements to 3D mode, including: Even more ballpark detail; better on-field player models and enhanced on-field decisions; and the ability to save all 3D highlights and watch a highlight reel, whether the game was played out or simulated.

Custom and real world tournaments for all the teams included in the game. National and international tournaments are a breeze to create, as is the ability to import historical teams.

Extensive AI improvements, including roster management, trades, and in-game decision-making.

A redesigned injury system that features detailed injury histories for all players, little nagging long-term injuries, and more.

Many more improvements, including:

A beautiful new interface



Improved game recaps



An upgraded player morale/team chemistry system



Enhanced play-by-play text and league news



A sophisticated system for team relegation and promotion between leagues



The ability to retain player salaries in trades



The incorporation of many 2017 CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) rule changes



Faster import speeds of historical minor league seasons

OOTP 18 runs on PC/Mac/Linux and, like last year, it features the American League and National League logos, the World Series trophy, official logos and jerseys for all 30 MLB teams, over 150 Minor League Baseball league and team logos, and historical MLB logos.

"Fans have been overwhelmingly positive about Out of the Park Baseball 18 since it was announced in January," said lead developer, lifelong baseball fan, and Out of the Park Developments CEO Markus Heinsohn. "We're thrilled to deliver a game that will allow us to dramatically expand our online community and delight a new generation of fans."

"Out of the Park Baseball has been setting the bar high for sports management games over the past 18 years, and this year's edition is no different," said Out of the Park Developments CMO Richard Grisham. "Every time I think they can't top last year's version, they do it again. I tip my cap to the hardest-working development team in video games."

About Out of the Park Developments

Out of the Park Developments is the developer of the award-winning OOTP and MLB Manager series of baseball management simulations, Franchise Hockey Manager, and Beyond the Sideline Football. German-based OOTP Developments was founded by Markus Heinsohn and Andreas Raht in 1999. OOTP Developments has consistently produced games that have met with critical acclaim, including winning Metacritic's coveted "PC Game of the Year" for the 2016 version of OOTP and "Game of the Year" for the 2007 edition of OOTP, which remains the second highest-rated PC game on Metacritic of all time. Further information on the company and its games is available from the OOTP Developments website, http://www.ootpdevelopments. com







