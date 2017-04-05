FREE NELSON MANDELA:

Jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti wants all of the 2,890 Fatah party prisoners in Israeli jails, as well as those from other movements, to go on an indefinite hunger strike on April 17, Palestinian Prisoners' Day.





On the surface the move by Barghouti -- who is serving five life sentences for masterminding a series of deadly attacks at the start of the Second Intifada -- is aimed at Israel, but the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah would do well to notice as well, as the popular Palestinian leader is likely attempting to flex his political muscles, despite an attempt by Ramallah to isolate him. [...]





Next year, the man who has become a Palestinian symbol will celebrate his 60th birthday. During his time in prison, he has become a grandfather.





In the Fatah Central Committee's leadership elections (the party's most senior institution), he won first place. His wife, Fadwa, took the top place in the movement's Revolutionary Council elections (the party's second most senior institution). He is ostensibly the movement's undisputed leader, despite being behind bars.