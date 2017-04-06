April 6, 2017
FORCING A VICTORY ON THE GOP:
Republicans Use 'Nuclear Option' to Clear the Way for Gorsuch Confirmation (LEIGH ANN CALDWELL, 4/06/17, NBC)
Senate Republicans used the "nuclear option" Thursday to change the chamber's rules and clear the way for the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.The rules change will enable Gorsuch to easily pass through the Senate with a simple majority instead of the now-defunct 60-vote threshold. A final confirmation vote is expected Friday.
Confirmation is barely a story. Forcing the GOP to use the nuclear option to obtain the confirmation makes them appear competent again and appeals to the entire base. It also means that Democrats have lost one of the tools with which they could have opposed an unqualified nominee.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 6, 2017 4:18 PM
« NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS (profanity alert): | Main | VLADIE, THIS COULD BE THE END OF A BEAUTIFUL FRIENDSHIP: »