FILTHY...BUT FUNNY:

Far from forgotten, his 2007 meltdown went viral while he was overseas; the worst day in Brockmire's life has reached a new generation of fans, many of whom use his wife's name as shorthand when describing a particular sex act. The newfound fame, however, is not the kind of notoriety Brockmire needs to reestablish his career.





But it's the only reason his young assistant-intern Charles (Tyrel Jackson Williams) knows Brockmire's name. The nerdy recluse, who has no interest in radio or baseball, grew up watching Brockmire's humiliating meltdown on YouTube, so feels he knows at least something about the man he's now working for.





The series pokes fun at just about every baseball cliché there is - the deep-voiced announcer in the loud sports jacket, rituals that must be performed before each game in order for the team to win (in this case, it's imperative for Jules and Jim to have sex), the Japanese pitcher and famed Latino hitter whose stars have faded.





Azaria and Peet are great, together and separately. Both bring a humor and sympathy to characters that might otherwise prove difficult to tolerate, let alone like.





He's jaded, despondent and broken. She's less broken and harbors too much hope to be jaded. Jules has taken out a second mortgage on her bar to buy the team. She believes the team, the town and Brockmire can be redeemed.





In case this sounds saccharine, Jules also thinks offering free cold medicine (an ingredient often used in making methamphetamine) at the gate is a great promotional idea. "Because we don't judge you like those snooty pharmacists," announces Brockmire to the sparsely populated stadium.