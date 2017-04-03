April 3, 2017
EVERY LEAK CONFIRMS...:
Top Obama Adviser Sought Names of Trump Associates in Intel (Eli Lake, 4/03/17, Bloomberg View)
[R]ice's multiple requests to learn the identities of Trump officials discussed in intelligence reports during the transition period does highlight a longstanding concern for civil liberties advocates about U.S. surveillance programs. The standard for senior officials to learn the names of U.S. persons incidentally collected is that it must have some foreign intelligence value, a standard that can apply to almost anything. This suggests Rice's unmasking requests were likely within the law.
...that by surveilling the espionage activities of the Russians you were guaranteed to gather up the Trumpies in the net.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 3, 2017 11:50 AM