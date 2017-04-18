April 18, 2017
ESCAPING EUROPE:
IMF upgrades UK growth again as Theresa May hails economic strength (Szu Ping Chan, 18 APRIL 2017, The Telegraph)
In a further backtrack on its pre-referendum warnings of a possible recession and stock market collapse, the IMF raised its forecast for UK growth this year to 2pc, from a prediction of 1.5pc in January.This represents the biggest upgrade of any major economy and means the UK is expected to grow faster than France, Germany and all other G7 economies this year apart from the US.
