DUDE, YOU'RE FROM ALABAMA:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently flabbergasted a federal judge from "an island in the Pacific" -- also known as Hawaii -- had the right to block President Trump's executive orders temporarily banning immigration from several Muslim majority nations. "I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the president of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and constitutional power," Sessions said during an interview Wednesday night on The Mark Levin Show.