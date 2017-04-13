DUDE, IT'S SUSHI!:

Just days before the state visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's Palm Beach private club, Florida restaurant inspectors found potentially dangerous raw fish and cited the club for storing food in two broken down coolers.





Inspectors found 13 violations at the fancy club's kitchen, according to recently published reports -- a record for an institution that charges $200,000 in initiation fees.





Three of the violations were deemed "high priority," meaning that they could allow the presence of illness-causing bacteria on plates served in the dining room.