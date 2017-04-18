April 18, 2017
DRESSING IS NOT HIS RUSSIAN CONDIMENT OF CHOICE:
FBI used dossier allegations to bolster Trump-Russia investigation (Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz and Manu Raju, April 18, 2017, CNN)
This includes approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor the communications of Carter Page, two of the officials said. Last year, Page was identified by the Trump campaign as an adviser on national security.Officials familiar with the process say even if the application to monitor Page included information from the dossier, it would only be after the FBI had corroborated the information through its own investigation.
