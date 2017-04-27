DONALD WHO?:





Ms. Trump's comments, which seemed to question the basis for President Trump's two executive orders that tried to bar migrants from Syria and other predominantly Muslim nations, set off a minor scramble in the West Wing. Advisers grappled with a political problem unique to Mr. Trump's family-business White House: how to manage an officially empowered daughter who is prone to challenging elements of the president's conservative agenda.





"I think there is a global humanitarian crisis that's happening, and we have to come together and we have to solve it," Ms. Trump told NBC when asked about the refugee crisis in Syria, which has created a nativist backlash in European countries.





Asked whether that would include admitting Syrian refugees to the United States, she replied: "That has to be part of the discussion. But that's not going to be enough in and of itself."