April 26, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
At the White House, national security advisers brief senators on North Korea (Catherine Garcia, 4/26/17, The Week)
Several senators told The Washington Post that during the briefing, they did not learn much about how the U.S. will deal with North Korea and its provocations. "There was very little, if anything, new," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said. "I remain mystified about why the entire Senate had to be taken over to the White House rather than conducting it here."
