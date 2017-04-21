DONALD WHO?:

Not a single member of Congress who represents the territory on the southwest border said they support President Donald Trump's request for $1.4 billion to begin construction of his promised wall, according to a Wall Street Journal survey, testing the administration's ability to reach a deal on government funding next week.





Most lawmakers representing the region--both Democrats and Republicans--said they are opposed and many said they have unanswered questions. A few were noncommittal, but not a single member of the House or Senate representing the region expressed support for the funding request. That includes nine members of the House and eight senators across four states: Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.