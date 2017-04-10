DONALD WHO?:





Following on the heels of last week's chemical weapon attack in Syria, Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Bob Corker (R-TN), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), and Todd Young (R-IN) have introduced the Syria War Crimes Accountability Act of 2017, which authorizes the United States to provide technical and other forms of assistance to investigations and other credible transitional justice efforts, including a potential hybrid tribunal. (C-Span video is here). In his press release, Sen. Rubio--chair of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on human rights said:





We must bring to justice those responsible for the Syrian regime's barbaric attacks and repeated use of chemical weapons.





Senator Cardin, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated:





The United States must lead the international community in holding Assad accountable for his war crimes and his brutal victimization of the Syrian people over the last six years.





In drafting this proposed legislation, lawmakers interfaced with a range of organizations engaged in documentation and litigation, including the Commission for International Justice & Accountability (CIJA) in Lisbon, which is devoted to documenting crimes in Syria & Iraq, and the Center for Justice & Accountability (CJA) in San Francisco, a human rights law firm.