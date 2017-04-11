DONALD WAS AN ANCHOR, NOT A SAIL:

According to a Morning Consult poll of more than 85,000 registered voters across the United States, Republican governors get the most thumbs up by their residents -- and it's not even close.





Toping off the list is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who boasts a 75 percent approval rating, with only 17 percent disapproving of his job performance. Closely behind Baker is Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Of the top five most popular governors, three are Republicans in solid blue states.