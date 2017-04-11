April 11, 2017
DONALD WAS AN ANCHOR, NOT A SAIL:
Poll: Top Ten Most Popular Governors Are All Republican (Joe Simonson, April 11, 2017, Heat Street)
According to a Morning Consult poll of more than 85,000 registered voters across the United States, Republican governors get the most thumbs up by their residents -- and it's not even close.Toping off the list is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who boasts a 75 percent approval rating, with only 17 percent disapproving of his job performance. Closely behind Baker is Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Of the top five most popular governors, three are Republicans in solid blue states.
With Jeb or Kasich at the top of the ticket the GOP would have saved a number of seats.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2017 3:33 PM