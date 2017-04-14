DONALD ESSENTIALLY HAS TO CHOOSE...:

"Gary Cohn would be too liberal for the Obama administration," former Trump advisor Sam Nunberg told Yahoo News. "I don't know what he's doing in a Republican White House," Nunberg said, voicing the sentiment, widely held in pro-Trump circles, that Cohn is an odd match for the expectations set by the Trump regime.





Axios reported earlier this week that Bannon's supporters call Cohn "Globalist Gary" behind his back, and when texting, refer to him with a globe emoji.





Hired to run the National Economic Council, Cohn's brief appears to have expanded rapidly. He appeared in a photo released by the White House of Trump watching last week's Syria strike from Mar-a-Lago alongside his top advisors. And a string of policy switcheroos that Trump announced in mid-April, in which the president appeared to backtrack on a series of long-held positions, have been taken as another sign of the growing influence of Cohn and his allies.





Cohn's White House clique of wealthy Jewish New Yorkers, alternatively referred to in press accounts as the "Wall Street wing" of the administration or, more simply, as "the Democrats", includes Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka Trump.





Another ally, Dina Powell, is a fellow Goldman Sachs alumna who now serves on the National Security Council.





Their opponent is Bannon, the nationalist ideologue and former CEO of Breitbart News. Though he, too, once worked at Goldman Sachs, Bannon now defines himself in opposition to the elite internationalism that the firm has come to represent.