dEMOCRATS VS. REPRESENTATIVE GOVERNMENT:

The surprising early leader in the special election to replace Tom Price in Congress doesn't live in the district.





Democrat Jon Ossoff lives about 10 minutes south of the district, according to a campaign spokesman. Ossoff grew up in the district and has been registered to vote in it for many years. Ossoff's parents also live in the district, and Ossoff moved out of the 6th and into an Emory-area neighborhood to be close to his girlfriend of 13 years, who started medical school.