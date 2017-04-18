April 18, 2017

DEAR GOD, STOP THEM BEFORE THE SCRATCH-N-SNIFF...:

Weirdly Sexual Bernie Sanders Coloring Books Are Now for Sale (Joe Simonson, April 18, 2017, Heat Street)
 
If you're a sad, perverted socialist, Los Angeles-based illustrator and writer Nicole Daddonna has just the fix for you: Bernie Sanders coloring books.

Buff Bernie: A Coloring Book for Berniacs features the Soviet-loving Vermont senator with a "buff bod" in various suggestive poses for your coloring pleasure. Finally, someone combined two of the worst things about millennials: A love of coloring books and socialism.

Posted by at April 18, 2017 6:22 PM

  

« IT WAS ALWAYS IDEOLOGY, NOT HEALTH: | Main | DIVIDE AND CONQUERED: »