April 18, 2017
DEAR GOD, STOP THEM BEFORE THE SCRATCH-N-SNIFF...:
Weirdly Sexual Bernie Sanders Coloring Books Are Now for Sale (Joe Simonson, April 18, 2017, Heat Street)
If you're a sad, perverted socialist, Los Angeles-based illustrator and writer Nicole Daddonna has just the fix for you: Bernie Sanders coloring books.Buff Bernie: A Coloring Book for Berniacs features the Soviet-loving Vermont senator with a "buff bod" in various suggestive poses for your coloring pleasure. Finally, someone combined two of the worst things about millennials: A love of coloring books and socialism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 18, 2017 6:22 PM