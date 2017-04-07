DEAD MAN GOOSE-STEPPING:

Donald Trump's surprise decision to launch missile strikes against Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's forces in response to Tuesday's horrific chemical attack represented a reversal from Trump's noninterventionist campaign message. It's also the most recent sign of the declining power of his chief strategist Stephen Bannon. Two sources close to Bannon told me the former Breitbart executive chairman argued against the strike -- not because of its questionable constitutionality, but on the grounds that it doesn't advance Trump's America First doctrine. "Steve doesn't think we belong there," one Bannon ally told me. Bannon's position lost out to those inside the White House, including Jared Kushner, who argued Trump needed to punish the Assad regime.