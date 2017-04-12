April 12, 2017
CRUSADER STATE:
Tillerson Asks Why U.S. Taxpayers Should Care About Ukraine (Nick Wadhams and John Follain, April 11, 2017, Bloomberg)
With one offhand remark, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left European diplomats befuddled at a gathering in Italy."Why should U.S. taxpayers be interested in Ukraine?" Tillerson asked foreign ministers discussing Russia's intervention there at a Group of Seven gathering Tuesday in Lucca, Italy.
One is not American because one pays taxes.
