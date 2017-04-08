CALL IT THE SOCIAL IDEOLOGY, RATHER THAN THE SOCIAL SCIENCES:

Guo: I think the controversy may have less to do with your papers, and more to do with how the media seized these facts and amplified them -- in a way that I've not seen done with science research in a long time.





Case: It's not as much news if people's mortality rates are falling the way you would hope they are falling. What seems like news is when mortality has stopped falling, and no one has noticed that it has stopped.





White Americans had just flatlined where the European countries continued to make progress, and where other groups in this country -- African Americans and Hispanics -- continued to make progress. So what the heck is going on here? We weren't making progress anymore. That, to us seemed like the bigger story.





Deaton: Anne presented the first paper once and was told, in no uncertain terms: How dare you work on whites.





Case: I was really beaten up.





Deaton: And these were really senior people.





Case: Very senior people.