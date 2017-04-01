BY JULY WE MAY BE DOWN TO H:

After more than two months in office, America's new president, Republican Donald Trump, got a grade of F from 1 in 3 voters, according to a new McClatchy-Marist Poll.





By contrast, the same number graded predecessor Democrat Barack Obama's performance a B as he approached his 100th day in office.





"Every time he speaks . . . it is so negative," said Whitni Milton, 31, a professional singer from Atlanta who participated in the poll.