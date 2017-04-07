April 7, 2017
BUT THE GOAL IS 1740's LEVELS:
Reality check: U.S. manufacturing jobs at 1941 levels (Heather Long, April 7, 2017, CNN Money)
[I]t's worth remembering that employment in manufacturing is currently at 1941 levels.The glory days of manufacturing were the 1970s. Back then, over 19.5 million Americans earned their paycheck from factory work. It's been a fairly steady decline ever since. Today only 12.4 million workers remain in the industry.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 7, 2017 5:22 AM