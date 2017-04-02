BUT IMAGINE IF HE WORKED ON THE SABBATH!:

[K]ushner's status as the big-issue guru has stoked resentment among his colleagues, who question whether Kushner is capable of following through on his various commitments. And some colleagues complain that his dabbling in myriad issues and his tendency to walk in and out of meetings have complicated efforts to instill more order and organization into the chaotic administration. These people also say Kushner can be a shrewd self promoter, knowing how to take credit -- and shirk blame -- whenever it suits him.





"He's saving the government and the Middle East at the same time," one senior administration official quipped. [...]





The creation of the office added to a perception around the White House that Kushner's portfolio is almost impossibly ambitious, and that he prefers big-picture discussions to the sometimes mundane and detail-oriented work involved in carrying out policy changes.





On Wednesday, White House staffers and outside allies passed around a story from the parody website The Onion indicating that Kushner had "quietly moved the task 'solve Middle East crisis' to his to-do list for next week" because "there was simply too much on his plate right now to bring stability to the fractious region by end of day Friday."