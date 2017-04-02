BECAUSE GOVERNORS ARE GROWN-UPS:

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations says she's maintaining a hard line against Russia, even as her boss -- President Donald Trump -- continues to dismiss reported Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election as fake news.





"Certainly I think Russia was involved in the election. There's no question about that," Nikki Haley said in an interview with ABC's "This Week" broadcast on Sunday, according to a transcript provided by the network.