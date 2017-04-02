April 2, 2017
BECAUSE GOVERNORS ARE GROWN-UPS:
Haley Says Russia Was 'Certainly' Involved in U.S. Election (Ros Krasny, April 2, 2017, Bloomberg)
The U.S. envoy to the United Nations says she's maintaining a hard line against Russia, even as her boss -- President Donald Trump -- continues to dismiss reported Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election as fake news."Certainly I think Russia was involved in the election. There's no question about that," Nikki Haley said in an interview with ABC's "This Week" broadcast on Sunday, according to a transcript provided by the network.
