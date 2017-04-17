BANNONISM:

The most influential pickup came on April 5, when US-based conspiracy site Infowars ran its version of the story. Infowars is a highly influential site among the "alt-right" movement in the US; its leading light, Alex Jones, has over 600,000 Twitter followers.





Infowars was one of the main outlets to publicize the fake "Pizzagate" story which claimed that figures close to Hillary Clinton were running a pedophile ring from a pizzeria in Washington, DC, a falsehood for which Jones was eventually forced to apologize. Throughout the US presidential election campaign of 2016, Infowars supported Trump.



