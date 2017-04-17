April 17, 2017
BANNONISM:
How the alt-right brought #SyriaHoax to America : Tracing the "false flag" claim back to a pro-Assad website (AtlanticCouncil's Digital Forensic Research Lab, 4/07/17)
The most influential pickup came on April 5, when US-based conspiracy site Infowars ran its version of the story. Infowars is a highly influential site among the "alt-right" movement in the US; its leading light, Alex Jones, has over 600,000 Twitter followers.Infowars was one of the main outlets to publicize the fake "Pizzagate" story which claimed that figures close to Hillary Clinton were running a pedophile ring from a pizzeria in Washington, DC, a falsehood for which Jones was eventually forced to apologize. Throughout the US presidential election campaign of 2016, Infowars supported Trump.On April 5, however, Infowars ran a long article claiming that the White Helmets -- which it presented as funded by billionaire George Soros -- were in fact behind the attack and saying that the attack had "all the hallmarks of a false flag".
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 17, 2017 2:37 PM